Marshall Announces Spring Commencement Keynote Speaker

John Donahoe, president and chief executive officer of NIKE, Inc., will be speaking at Marshall’s upcoming Spring Commencement.

Marshall President Brad D. Smith made the choice known to the public on Tuesday, Mar. 14.

“John is truly a titan of industry – a visionary who understands what it means to bring purpose to life,” Smith said in a Marshall University press release. “His business acumen is top tier, and his daily actions at Nike show he genuinely cares for people, the planet and community success.”

Donahoe, a graduate of Dartmouth College and the Stanford Graduate School of Business, began his career at Bain & Company, a management consulting firm. He took on the role of the firm’s president and CEO in 1999. Donahoe went on to lead companies ServiceNow and eBay.

Donahoe joined NIKE, Inc. initially as a board of directors member. By early 2020, Donahoe was chosen to lead the company as their president and CEO. His main responsibility includes facilitating the growth of NIKE, Inc.’s global profile, including the brands of NIKE, Jordan and Converse.

Donahoe is married to Eileen Chamberlain Donahoe, who serves as executive director of the Global Digital Policy Incubator at Stanford University. She previously served as the United States Ambassador of the United Nations Human Rights Council. Together they have four children and five grandchildren.

Marshall’s 2023 Spring Commencement will take place on Saturday, Apr. 29. To properly serve the graduates and their families, two ceremonies will take place. Undergraduate and graduate students with the College of Business, College of Education and Professional Development, Doctor of Education, College of Science, College of Engineering and Computer Sciences, Doctor of Nursing Anesthesia Practice and Management, Biomedical Research and Pharmaceutical Sciences will report to the 9 a.m. ceremony. Undergraduate and graduate students with the College of Health Professions, College of Arts and Media, College of Liberal Arts, Regents Bachelor of Arts, and Doctor of Physical Therapy will report to the 2 p.m. ceremony.

Donahoe will be the keynote speaker at both ceremonies.