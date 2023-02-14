Administrative Searches Come to a Close, Finalists Begin to Visit Campus

As the nationwide search for university administrators begins to wind down, the three finalists for the School of Arts and Media are visiting Marshall’s campus this week, with students being encouraged to share their input.

The three finalists for the College of Arts and Media dean position include Dr. Christopher J. McCollough, the head of the Communications Department at Jacksonville State University; Dr. Scott R. Irelan, the associate dean of the College of Fine Arts at Western Michigan University and Dr. Maria P. Gindhart, the associate dean of the College of the Arts at Georgia State University.

Each candidate will present from Feb. 14-16 in room 2W22 of the Memorial Student Center, with the new dean to be named within the coming weeks. The selected dean will officially begin their position starting the 23-24 academic year.

All students, faculty and community members are encouraged to share their thoughts on the finalists, which will then be communicated to Marshall President Brad D. Smith

The visits began with Dr. McCollough on Tuesday, Feb. 14, with Dr. Irelan visiting on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and Dr. Gindhart visiting on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The meetings will also be broadcast live at www.marshall.edu/livestream.