Men’s Soccer Advances to Sweet Sixteen After Defeating Virginia in Penalty Kicks.

Marshall men’s soccer advanced to the sweet sixteen after defeating fourth-seeded Virginia in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Marshall fell behind 1-0 in the 30th minute after Virginia’s Albin Gashi found the back of the net.

It would be until after halftime in the 66th minute that Marshall’s Matthew Bell found the back of the net to tie the game 1-1. It would make Bell’s 10th goal of the season, just the 11th player in Marshall’s history to do so.

The 1-1 score would last to the end of the regulation, as it would go into overtime.

It would go to penalty kicks as it would remain scoreless in the first and second overtime.

Marshall ended up scoring all five penalty kicks to secure the victory.

Herd men’s soccer head coach Chriss Grassie said the game should’ve ended in regulation in favor of the Herd after a goal was called back.

“I thought we played really well. We had an early setback with our goal being harshly ruled out, but the lads picked themselves up well, and we really dominated the game the longer it went on,” he said. “I thought we were unlucky not to win it in regulation. I thought our back four and Taimu (Okiyoshi) were immense defensively, and then our guys were cool penalty-takers. And again, Oli (Semmle) steals the show, makes the first PK, then saves the next one. We’ve got a great group.”

The Herd will next head to Bloomington, Indiana, to face the 13th-seeded Indiana Sunday at 6:30 p.m. in a rematch of the 2020 National Championship game.