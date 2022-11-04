Men’s Soccer Brings Home a Plethora of SBC Postseason Awards

Marshall men’s soccer team had six players honored on Friday after the Sun Belt Conference announced its post-season awards.

Herd men’s soccer head coach Chris Grassie said he’s happy for his players.

“I’m very proud of our six guys who received honors today for their great season. However, I believe we have several guys who deserved and could have been on the all-conference team, too,” he said.

Redshirt senior Milo Yosef was awarded the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Soccer Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.

Yosef has had a strong 2022 season for the Herd. He had a hat-trick against VCU on Aug. 25 and has racked up eight goals on the year, third-ranked in the SBC. He has two multi-goal games, including four game-winning goals, which leads the SBC.

Yosef is ranked fifth in Marshall’s record book with 27 goals.

Matthew Bell was awarded Freshman of the Year. He has nine goals on the year, with two multi-goal efforts. He has three game-winning goals, which is second in the SBC behind Yosef.

Junior Adam Aoumaich was awarded Newcomer of the Year. He transferred in this season from Albany and has recorded two goals and nine assists.

Yosef, Bell, Vinicius Fernandes and Gabriel Alves were all awarded First Team All-Sun Belt Conference.

Aoumaich and Oliver Semmle were awarded second-team honors.