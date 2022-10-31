Early Voting Kicks off at Marshall University

To facilitate early voting for the 2022 general election on campus, Marshall has established a precinct that is open from Monday to Saturday.

The precinct opened on Wednesday, Oct. 26,, in the Memorial Student Center Room 2W22, and all voters registered in Cabell County are eligible to cast their ballot early.

The voting location will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays until the last day for early voting, Nov. 5.

“Early voting allows voters greater flexibility with fewer lines than on Election Day,” Brittany Roberts-Spears, poll worker and Cabell County Clerk’s Office official, said.

The 2022 general election will determine races for the U.S. House of Representatives, the State Senate and the municipal government. The election will also include three ballot measures.

“Local politics do matter,” Roberts-Spears said. “Local officials make direct changes that can help improve lives.”

Robertson-Spears also said that the poll workers will help to ensure that the voting process is as easy and accessible as possible.

West Virginia voters can check their registration status or register to vote online at govotewv.com or in person at their County Clerk’s Office.