Marshall Blanks Wright State on the Road

The No. 6 ranked Marshall University men’s soccer team shut out Wright State on the road by a 1-0 score Wednesday night.

It didn’t take long for the Herd to get on the board as Joao Souza scored in the 16th minute with assists from Matthew Bell and Adam Aoumaich, putting Marshall up early.

Later in the second half, Wright state had only one shot on goal, which Oliver Semmle stopped in the 55thminute. It would make his fourth shutout of the season.

Wright State only had two shots on goal during the contest.

Marshall ended with five shots on goal.

Herd men’s soccer head coach Chris Grassie said his squad should’ve closed out the game earlier.

“Tonight, was a match a match we should’ve put away sooner,” he said. “Credit to our guys, I think we created 2.0xG in the first five minutes, but there is the challenge for us, to be more ruthless and more dangerous in those situations. Collectively I thought we defended quite well, and as a team we circulated the ball well. We’ve played quite a few low block, counter attacking teams this season, and I thought our guys dealt with them well when they got physical and chippy. That turf is really dangerous to play on. It’s 11 years old and rock hard. There’s barely any turf strands left on it, so every bouncing ball creates opportunities for them, and I thought our defenders did a good job overall dealing with that. All in all, happy to get out of there with the win.”

Marshall moves to 9-2-3 on the season.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Marshall will host JMU at 7 p.m. at Hoops Family Field.