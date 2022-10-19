Marshall Athletic Director Christian Spears Gives Update on Baseball Head Coach Search

Marshall Athletic Director Christian gave his first “State of the Herd” press conference at the Shewey Athletics Building on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The press conference was centered around Spears giving updates on Marshall’s athletic programs.

A significant portion of the presser was about the baseball program and the firing of long-time baseball head coach Jeff Waggoner, who spent 16 seasons with the program.

“There can be difficult decisions when you work in college athletics, sometimes you have to make transitions that might not be received in the best light, or you decided that the experience our student-athletes are having if that’s what’s going to be paramount, then needs to be the thing,” he said. “So, you make a decision to move on from a leader, and that you hope that you will go find somebody new that can re-energize and connect to the student-athlete experience that we want to have here.”

Spears said he had seven months to evaluate Marshall’s baseball program.

“It’s about the totality of the circumstances we inherited with this process. I had about seven months to evaluate the program and determined that our student-athletes weren’t having the kind of experience that I would hope for. Every single student needs to have a remarkable experience here,” he said. “We want head coaches that connect meaningfully to the people that are associated with our program; we want head coaches that connect with our community; we want head coaches to understand their purpose and what they are here to do. So, we are going to go find someone that embodies those things and, most importantly, ensures that our student-athletes have a remarkable experience, and I think we can do that.”

Spears wants to have a new baseball head coach announced by Jan. 1

“We’ll try to have a head baseball coach announced by Jan. 1 and hopefully here (on campus) soon after that,” he said.

Spears added that Marshall athletics is trending upwards.

“We are a sleeping giant; Marshall athletics is special, and we are about to embark on building a brand-new baseball field; the time of this isn’t happening, or what if it doesn’t happen is no longer. This thing is done,” he said. “I think we can attract a person to come to Marshall to lead our baseball program in a new facility and in a new league.”

Joe Carbone, former Ohio University head baseball coach and a graduate assistant of Jack Cook, is helping the athletic department as a special advisor in search of a new head baseball coach for Marshall.

Carbone’s job will evaluate the coaching staff, current players, and the overall baseball program.

Spears said Carbone would also be a voice in the decisions of the new baseball stadium.

“He’s going to ensure that as we build this baseball stadium without a current head coach in place, we make great baseball decisions, having done that previously at Ohio University,” he said. “We have to honor Jack Cook as we build this baseball stadium, so I wanted someone connected to Jack to ensure that happens.”

Carbone said he’s happy to be a part of this journey.

“It’s an exciting time,” he said. “The baseball stadium is going to be very attractive for a new head coach coming in; if I was an assistant and I’m coming to a school like Marshall University, and I see there is going to be a brand-new baseball stadium, I don’t think you could ask for much more. We have no more excuses after that.”

Spears added that head football coach Charles Huff would work with them to help find a new baseball coach.

“I actually asked coach Huff to be a part of that process as well. I want to ensure that a current head coach helps us vet the candidate pool in a meaningful way. I got a lot of confidence in coach Huff to do that, so together, we’ll review all of the applicants and make a great decision,” he said.

Spears said the funding for the stadium happened because of good relationships.

“At Brad Smith’s investiture, ironically, we sat beside coach Pruett, and the whole-time coach was telling me, hey you could do this, or you could that and what if we ask for help here, and I’m just so thankful for him,” he said. “There is a grant process through the state; we followed that process and submitted our paperwork.”

Spears gave detail on what the athletic department said in the application.

“Let’s build a baseball stadium with lights, let’s engage the community, let’s do a summer ball team, how can this be good for economic development, how do we connect the community, what kind of things does the city of Huntington need, are we the right size to go out and attract these kinds of opportunities to host things in a great city and that’s the story we told,” he said. “And if it hadn’t been for coach Pruett, I don’t know if I would’ve figured it all out, so I just got so much respect for him.”