Excellence Center Receives $4.9 Million

Faced with the opioid epidemic that plagues West Virginia, the Center of Excellence for Recovery received $4.9 million from senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV).

The requested funding came from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Health Resources and Services and Administration in an effort to support the “war on drugs” throughout the state.

“Thanks to the unwavering leadership of Senators Manchin and Capito,” Amy Saunders, managing director of the Center of Excellence Recovery, said, “Marshall’s Center of Excellence has thrived over the past several years and is now recognized for its ability to build bridges with communities to focus on implementing tangible solutions.”

The center plans to use the money to take a data and research-based approach to mental and behavioral issues in underrepresented areas throughout the state. The effort will mainly focus on the underserved areas throughout the state including rural areas with little funding.

“The center is a labor of love for everyone who is involved with it. We are all truly passionate about the work we perform on a daily basis for our great state,” Saunders said. “We are in the business of building true ecosystems of collaboration and are excited to take this model with local communities to the next level in order to better serve West Virginia and her beautiful people.”

Members of the center say they wish to serve students with a pipeline system that will train them to thrive in the behavioral health workforce.