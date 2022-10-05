Men’s Soccer Rolls at Home Versus Robert Morris

Home field advantage was a welcome sight for Marshall, as the men’s soccer team returned home for a date with Robert Morris on the pitch. A lively crowd and home turf backed the Herd to a 3-1 victory in full-time Tuesday night, which featured three goals from three different members of the hosting team.

Marshall kicked off the scoring in the 37th minute, with Joao Souza planting one in the net. His fourth-season goal led Marshall to take a 1-0 lead. However, a dry spell for both teams would follow, with Marshall and Robert Morris going scoreless between the first goal and the 83rd minute. This all changed when a second Herd goal, put in by freshman Matthew Bell, made it 2-0 in favor of the green and white.

The scoring didn’t stop, either. Robert Morris finally got on the board and cut the lead in half just one minute later. Luckily, one final blow to any chance of an RMU comeback came in minute 86, with Taimu Okiyoshi sealing the deal for the Herd.

Despite the victory, Marshall men’s soccer Head Coach Chris Grassie wasn’t entirely pleased with the performance by the #6 team in the country under his helm.

“We had some big chances, but I’d rather have more control, “he said.

Moving forward, Marshall sits at 6-1-2 and is ranked #6 by the Associated Press. Rankings will update soon, but Marshall will head to South Carolina again to take on the Gamecocks this Saturday.





