Smith Announces Matt Tidd of WVU will be New CFO

University President Brad D. Smith announced via email that Matt Tidd, who recently served as Chief University Budget Officer at West Virginia University, will be Marshall’s new chief financial officer effective Nov. 7.

The decision came after a months-long search that brought “a pool of highly qualified candidates,” according to Smith.

“He has implemented a five-year planning model and has helped guide the transition to more incentive-based budgeting approaches,” Smith said in the email announcement. “These experiences are critical as we navigate our next chapters at Marshall University. An agile and enterprising leader, Matt will be a significant and important addition to Marshall’s administration.”

This decision comes after the university’s board of governors approved a motion to support incentive-based funding across higher education in West Virginia.

“Matt was responsible for the implementation of a new budgeting system that replaced a decades-old process across the institution,” Smith said. “He also led transformational projects spanning various financial aspects of the university, including its regional campuses. Matt is well-versed in higher education finance and the strategic importance of real-time data, reporting and planning requirements.”

Before joining WVU in 2017, Matt worked for Mylan Pharmaceuticals as well as Marriott International. He is a licensed certified public accountant with undergraduate and graduate degrees from WVU.





