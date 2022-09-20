Marshall Hosts Candidate Forum

Marshall University welcomed multiple organizations to the student center on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for a candidate forum. These organizations included the West Virginia Climate Alliance, Citizen Action Group, Environmental Council, League of Women Voters and Marshall University. Candidates from various senate and delegate districts participated in the forum, which was open to the public.

Those who attended had the opportunity to listen to the candidates discuss what is to come for energy, jobs and justice for West Virginia concerning climate change. The candidates answered questions proposed by both the public and the partnered organizations during the forum. These questions shuffled through Dr. Sydnee Smirl McElroy (Delegate District 26), Ally Layman (Delegate District 24) and Melissa Clark (Senatorial District 5).

At the beginning of the forum, the candidates were asked to share their thoughts on this question from the mediator: “What do you believe is the most important aspect of building a strong, sustainable economy in West Virginia?”

Candidate McElroy answered first, saying that it is of most importance to think about what makes a community desirable.

“That’s something we can focus a lot more on is building up our communities,” McElroy said. “And not necessarily looking to outside corporations and industries to come and rescue us because that’s always the mistake in West Virginia. We look for somebody to come in; we give them tax breaks to come and rescue us and instead we get exploited.”

Throughout her answer, McElroy emphasized the importance of community building.

“So, I think building up our communities and making them attractive places to live and work is one of the first things we can do,” she said.

Candidate Layman added that breaking the job stigma is another crucial step to building a solid economy, saying, “I worked in the service industry for a decade, and I made a really good living, but it is not seen as a job that is respectable.” Layman also talked about looking out for minority groups and vulnerable populations regarding job fairness and diversity.

Lastly, Candidate Clark stressed that West Virginia needs more open markets to allow West Virginians to continue to work in West Virginia.

“Part of doing that is understanding we do need traits such as respect and acceptance and inclusion,” Clark said. She talked about how many living in poverty struggle with mental illness and how communities can help them by meeting them where they are and providing the appropriate resources.

In their closing statements, McElroy, Layman and Clark could all agree on two principles. One was that they are all passionate about communities, and the second was steps must be taken to ensure that those West Virginia communities are healthier.