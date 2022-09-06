Marshall Partners on Several Projects as Part of Federal Award

Some $63 million in federal Economic Development Authority (EDA) has been announced to go to West Virginia as a part of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge. This includes a direct investment to Marshall University and its regional partners which will go towards projects within the Huntington-Charleston corridor.

Following the announcement of the investment, President Brad D. Smith announced a number of Marshall projects that would receive new funding.

These projects include $6 million given to the College of Engineering and Sciences to develop and staff their new research center, as well as a new building in development for the Robert C. Byrd Institute’s Welding and Robotics Technology Training Center.

A Marshall-led program, The Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern West Virginia, will also receive $750,000 to go towards workforce development programs. Additionally, the Brownfields Assistance Center and the annual Small Communities, Big Solutions Conference will receive new funding.

Smith also congratulated the Appalachian Climate Technologies (ACT) Now Coalition, who learned of the investment earlier this week.

“Marshall University is privileged to serve with the amazing team who will bring innovation in research, training and workforce development to the Mountain State,” Smith said during his congratulations to the ACT Now Coalition.

“West Virginia stands on the threshold of a great economic reawakening, thanks to an engaged and forward-focused generation of thinkers and doers,” Smith went on to say. “The synergy being created across our universities, our federal, state, and local levels of government and our private businesses is highlighting the grit and grace of our Appalachian spirit while propelling economic growth for generations to come. West Virginia is quickly becoming the demonstration project for the rest of the world. Our time has come.”

The ACT Now Coalition includes the cities of Huntington, Logan, and Charleston as well as Marshall and West Virginia universities. The coalition works to build a new economy within the Southern West Virginia region.

Charlotte Weber, the Marshall University president for governmental affairs, said the funding will serve as a game changer within West Virginia and within Marshall University.