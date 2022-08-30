Career Education Building Reopens After Renovations

After undergoing its second renovation in two years, Marshall University’s Career Education Center reopened its doors to students and employers.

Members of the Career Center’s staff gathered in the brightly lit lobby ready to showcase all they have to offer students from digital profile building to headshots to interview prep.

In preparation for the new academic year, the Career Education Center sets its focus on readying students for the workforce with completely updated facilities and technology all within one building.

In addition to providing spaces for students to practice interview skills and resumé building, the building renovation provides extra offices for employers to come and conduct interviews with students both in person and virtually according to the Center’s director, Chris McDavid.

“The ability we have now allows space for employers to actually come here and do interviewing. So, we’re not trying to struggle and find space on campus for those interviews. We also now have open classroom space for employers to come and do some group session-type things with students as well, so just having the extra space, and being able to use it for with employers as well as students,” McDavid said.

The Career Center renovation allows staff to better aid students from their first semester to their last according to Jennifer Brown, assistant director for student engagement and marketing.

“The main goal is really getting students prepared to enter the workforce and so for the different events we have the etiquette dinner we have ‘Suit Up,’ you know, all of these things to help get them prepared and help them be confident,” Brown said. “We really encourage freshman [and] sophomores to go ahead and start coming and seeing us and begin to build your relationship with our staff and then we can get you connected to employers and start building that confidence early.”

With the renovation complete, staff members look toward the upcoming months of working with students.

“We are here and available for all these different needs. You know, we meet a variety of needs with students, not just one thing, I think with students hear ‘career’ and they think just resumés or something, but we touch on so many different aspects and there are so many things we can help prep on,” McDavid said. “Don’t let our name stop you.”