New Student Orientations Begin

Incoming students meet in the Joan C. Edwards playhouse for new student orientation last week.

This summer, Marshall will host incoming students to days of orientation to ease their transition to college life before the start of the fall semester.

Sabrina Simpson, director of new student orientation, said she encourages all new students to register for orientation and attend one of the upcoming dates.

“The program is designed to help students transition from high school to college and because it is a huge transition, we provide them with all the information that they need throughout the day,” Simpson said.

“Our goal is to be here for new students and to help them by answering any questions so that they leave today not feeling anxious or apprehensive about starting school in the fall,” Simpson said.

Simpson said one of the topics discussed at orientation is the annual week of welcome, which is the next time students will see staff and faculty after they leave orientation.

“In the morning they will hear from our campus police chief, Chief Jim Terry, and he talks about safety and how to stay safe on and off campus,” Simpson said. “Then, we follow that up with a presentation about academics and our advisers talk to the students about their schedule and why they see certain classes on it as well as how they need 120 hours to graduate and how they can do that in four years.”

Simpson said an exciting part of the day for students is receiving their virtual Marshall IDs on their phones.

Corey Cunningham, coordinator for fraternity and sorority life, said his best advice to incoming students is to become active on campus by joining organizations that Marshall offers such as intermural sports, interest-based clubs and Greek life.

“Get involved and get involved early,” Cunningham said. “Getting involved not only helps students get more acclimated to the university but also binds that social network with their peers and students a little bit older than them. I believe a good social network starts a collegiate career off on the right path.”

Cunningham said that he hopes students will explore the diverse groups and organizations Marshall has to offer, and that they step out of their comfort zone when they begin school in the fall.

“When you get to the orientation, really soak up all the information as you can about your new university because this is where we hope to have you for the next 3 to 5 years – and have fun doing it,” Cunningham said.

Brennan Ameral, student assistant for the LEAD Center, assisted in facilitating the student involvement browse at orientation where incoming students met student leaders across campus.

“It was basically a way to showcase some of our student organizations and what they have to offer to the new students,” Ameral said

To encourage students to participate, Ameral said the LEAD Center held a bingo game with Marshall themed prizes.

“I think that the best part [of the student organization browse] is probably being able to show the diversity of our organizations,” Ameral said. “We have all kinds of organizations whether it is an LGBTQ+ organization, a leadership organization or one of our religious groups the best part is being able to showcase to the students what Marshall has waiting for them.”

Campus tours are provided at the end of each orientation, and incoming students can tour residence halls and classroom buildings.