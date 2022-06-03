Dr. Marcie Simms Named New VP for Intercultural and Student Affairs

Effective on June 4, Dr. Marcie Simms begins her position serving the campus community as Marshall University’s next vice president for intercultural and student affairs.

A native of Cabell County, Simms earned her bachelor’s degree from Marshall, then continued her education close to home and obtained a master’s degree at Eastern Kentucky University and returned to Marshall to complete her doctorate in education.

“I am most excited about returning to the place that changed my life. I tell everyone that Marshall changed my life,” Dr. Marcie Simms said.

“I was a first-generation college student and my first year I commuted from my parents’ home in Salt Rock in Cabell County. I met so many new people and people that were different from me, and I was encouraged by the dean of students to pursue my master’s degree. So, I am excited about coming back after being gone for 22 years, giving back to the university and getting to know the students.”

Simms is currently the dean of students at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio.

“I am pretty hands-on. I like to be out, I like to be visibleand I like for students to hear my story and I hope it motivates them,” Simms said. “Also, there are staff members who I worked with when I was a student 22 years ago who helped me, and I am so glad that I can come back and work with them as a professional. I am just so excited about the opportunity.”

Simms has served within academia and housing and residence life at Florida State University and Eastern Kentucky University, in addition to her time at Shawnee State University.

“Dr. Simms’ work with first-generation students, her familiarity with our region and our student body, her understanding and appreciation of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion [DEI] priorities, her experience in all facets of student life and organizations, week of welcome events and student government associations, combined with her high energy and engagement, elevated her candidacy from the others,” Dr. Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, told the Herald-Dispatch.

Simms is preceded by Maurice Cooley, who is retiring from Marshall after nearly 20 years of service.