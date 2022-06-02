Stroud Appointed to Serve as General Counsel for University

Marshall University’s current Board of Governors Vice Chairman H. Toney Stroud has been chosen to serve as the university’s general counsel, and will soon step down from his position on the board. As general counsel, Stroud will act as a legal officer for the university, providing advice on a number of different legal topics.

Stroud has served on the board since 2018, and has announced his resignation in order to serve in his new position. A national search was conducted in order to find a new general counsel after the former general counsel, Layton Cottrill, announced his resignation earlier this year.

The general counsel reports directly to university president Brad D. Smith and acts as a part of the President’s cabinet. Stroud’s appointment will enter into effect starting on June 20.

“Toney’s deep experience, knowledge of the West Virginia legal environment and familiarity with policy makers at the state and national level, combined with his history of servant leadership in our community, placed him above the other candidates in a competitive national search,” Smith said when discussing the national search that was held to select the new general counsel.

Stroud has worked as an attorney for over 20 years. Stroud earned his law degree from the West Virginia College of Law after earning a bachelor’s in business administration from Marshall.

In addition to his work with the university, Stroud acts as the chairman of the board of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, secretary of the Education Alliance, chairman of the advisory board of Marshall’s College of Engineering and Computer Sciences, as well as multiple other local boards.

“Marshall University holds a special place in my heart and the opportunity to serve my alma mater in this capacity and work with president Smith is a dream come true,” Stroud said. “I want to thank president Smith for his trust in me and look forward to being a part of his leadership team as we work toward implementing his vision for Marshall.”