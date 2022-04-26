Successful Alum to Give Commencement Speech

Griffin A. McElroy, a graduate of Marshall University and award-winning podcaster, author and voice actor, will deliver the commencement address at Marshall’s spring commencement Saturday, April 30.

“It’s a truly buck wild honor to be chosen to speak at my alma mater’s graduation ceremony,” said McElroy. “I was in disbelief when first asked, as most of my public speaking appearances involve making ding-dong jokes with my brothers.”

McElroy, a graduate from Marshall in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism, is best known for a highly popular podcast, “My Brother, My Brother & Me,” that he stars in along with his two brothers, Justin and Travis McElroy. Griffin McElroy has also appeared as a voice actor in several animated series.

“More than anything, I want to encourage them to appreciate their graduation day and take time to acknowledge their accomplishments. It is easy to let the day come and go without much fanfare, but it genuinely is an important milestone in your life — one that I didn’t give enough weight to when I graduated 13 years ago.” said McElroy

Marshall’s Spring 2022 Commencement will feature two ceremonies with Brad D. Smith presiding. A total of 1,304 students are expected to graduate this spring with more than 825 students planning to participate in the ceremonies.

The 9 a.m. ceremony will include undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students from the Lewis College of Business, College of Education and Professional Development, College of Science and the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences.

The 2 p.m. ceremony will include undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students from the College of Arts and Media, Regents Bachelor of Arts, College of Liberal Arts and the College of Health Professions.