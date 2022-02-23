Huntington’s Black History Highlighted

Black History Month should be especially significant in Huntington because of the fascinating history here, says local historian.

“Being a Huntington native, I soon realized it was a special place” said author of “Black Huntington an Appalachian Story” Dr. Cicero Fain III.

Fain’s book discusses the African American experience during the post-Civil War era and the Jim Crow period.

Huntington’s location bordering the Ohio river and both Ohio and Kentucky created a unique history for the city because Huntington was just across the line from a slave state. Huntington was also far enough away from strict communities that enforced laws against African American residents.

Huntington was a safe place for African Americans to use their freedom to build a life from nothing. Huntington’s economy grew dramatically during this era and attracted others across Appalachian parts and the South.

“I had conducted personal interviews of older residents and researched many different documents when writing Black Huntington,” said Fain. “It would be a great read for Marshall students because it is eye opening to know what exactly the African American experience once was right here in Huntington.”

Fain was a recipient of the Carter G. Woodson Fellowship from Marshall University and received his MA and PhD in history from The Ohio State University. He spent a cumulative eight years studying Huntington’s African American history.

Fain has been on the faculty at the College of Southern Maryland since 2011, previously working as a visiting assistant professor at Niagara University in New York; assistant professor at Ohio University’s Ironton campus; and an assistant professor at Marshall.

Fain has recently returned to Marshall as a Visiting Diversity Scholar. He will teach African American history courses and work on diversity-related projects while developing a scholarship opportunity to attract students from underrepresented groups to Marshall.