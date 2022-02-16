Free Narcan Training Offered to Students

Marshall students will receive Naloxone training in honor of national Save a Life Day and to follow the new drug prevention initiative created by the WVDII.

Marshall University and the West Virginia Drug Prevention Institute (WVDII) recently launched a new overdose prevention initiative at West Virginia universities and colleges called “Be The One.”

Be The One focuses on overdose prevention and how a bystander, students, staff and faculty at any University or College can save a life.

Joey Justice, regional coordinator for the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy, said this event is primarily for bringing awareness to the opioid epidemic that has affected many families and friends.

“You never know when you’ll be in a situation where you can help save someone’s life.” Justice said. “You’re giving that individual a second chance to enter in recovery and make that choice to live to see another day.”

Justice also said people can learn from this training how Naloxone can benefit individuals and the community, as well as how to tell the signs of an overdose.

“We want people to be able to feel open to talk about the epidemic and ways we can help families and friends and our community to overcome addiction and reduce the stigma around addiction, recovery and naloxone in general,” Justice said.

Tyler Bryant, a senior at Marshall University, said he plans on attending the training to help raise awareness and help the community in any way he can.

“People close to me have struggled with addiction their whole lives, and I’m always willing to learn more to help protect those I care about,” Bryant said.

Anyone who participates in the training will receive information on campus recovery resources, a certificate of completion and one free box of Naloxone.

The training will be held on February 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the MSC lobby and is open to Marshall faculty, students and the Huntington community.