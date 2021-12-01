Marshall Basketball Comes Up Short Against Hoosiers

Marshall’s men’s basketball team traveled to Indiana on Saturday to face off against the 5-0 Indiana Hoosiers.

Indiana, a perennial powerhouse team, posed a good early season test for the Thundering Herd squad.

It was a close game between these two teams, with Marshall ahead at halftime with a narrow 42-41-point win.

In the first half of action, Marshall went on a 17-0 run against Indiana.

At the end of that run, Marshall owned a twelve-point lead with the score at 34-22.

Indiana then brought the score back to within one point after the first half of play.

Indiana controlled play to start the second half, pushing its lead to 13 points with a score of 61-48.

However, Marshall brought the game back within one score as a run from the Herd brought the score to 70-67.

Marshall’s efforts for a comeback fell short, with the team dropping a 90-79-point loss against the Hoosiers.

“We’ll learn a lot from this. They’re a good ball club,” Marshall men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said after the loss.

“They are really good on defense. I believe they are rated one of the best in the country. We can score against it. Now it’s just a matter of us owning up and not making big mistakes.”

Senior Taevion Kinsey lead the way in scoring for Marshall on Saturday, totaling 21 points in 37 minutes of action.

Andrew Taylor fell just short of that total with 20 points against Indiana, knocking down three three-point shots along the way.

Sophomore Obinna Anochilli-Killen also had a quality performance for the Marshall.

Anochilli-Killen entered the game as the nation’s leader in blocks per game, averaging five blocks a game in Marshall’s first five games of the season.

Anochilli-Killen scored 16 points while grabbing eight rebounds and rejecting three shots.

“Just like Coach Dan said, we can play with these guys, we belong here. It was not the result that we wanted, it left a bad taste in our mouth, but at the same time we came in, we fought, and we had some heart,” Taevion Kinsey said. “We just have to bounce back from this.”

After the win, Indiana moved to 6-0 on the season and stays undefeated.

With the loss, Marshall is now 4-2 on the young season.

Next up for the Herd, will be a matchup against the Akron Zips of the Mid-American Conference.

Akron is currently 3-3 on the season but has a record of 2-0 at home.

Marshall will travel to Ohio for this matchup with hopes to give Akron its first home loss of the season.