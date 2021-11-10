Marshall Lowered Flags in Student’s Memory

A Marshall student, 22-year-old Maribeth Cox, was struck by a vehicle and killed Nov. 4 near Marshall’s campus.

The 22-year-old was hit by a vehicle while crossing 3rd avenue near 18th Street by the Robert C. Byrd Biotechnology Science Center.

According to the Huntington Police Department, nearby camera footage showed that Cox exited the Tri-State Transit Authority bus that had come to a stop in the northern, outer lane of 3rd Avenue and 18th Street and “briskly” walked in front of the bus while it was stopped at an intersection.

Officials say the footage showed that the traffic light turned green before Cox entered the path of oncoming traffic in the crosswalk. The accident remains under investigation.

With permission from the Governor’s Office, flags on Marshall University’s campus were lowered to half-staff in the student’s memory over the weekend.