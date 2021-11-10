Marshall+International+Festival+Features+15+Countries

Last weekend, the public was welcomed to West Virginia’s longest running International Festival that featured over 15 countries.

“I was very excited to see people come out, enjoy, and learn in person about different cultures and take part in this interactive event,” said Jyotsna Patel, the organizer of this event and program manager at Marshall University.

The tables were interactive, and each booth showed different products of each country.

“I really liked how inclusive it was. It really taught a lot about the other cultures that were represented. I hope they’ll have more international food and cultures to experience at the next one,” said Sofia Garcia-Arias, a biology pre-med major.

“The festival was a really nice experience to have on campus,” said Kenzie Bastug, a biology major. “I learned a lot from being there. I also really enjoyed the interactive games, performances and the different foods that were available to try.”