Marshall’s Men’s Soccer Team Breaks Program Record in Win Over UAB

The graduate student has taken his game to the next level and is a major reason why the defending national champions are staying consistent and ranked No. 3 in the country.

“Honestly the first feeling is always relief,” Dolabella said. “The first goal always is to win the regular season, and if we didn’t win tonight that makes it even tougher.”

Dolabella said that more than anything, he’s happy the team got the victory.

On Saturday, they did just that — and it was needed — as it took until the 106th minute of double overtime for midfielder Pedro Dolabella to score the golden goal for the Herd to emerge victorious in a 1-0 win against the UAB Blazers.

After five stifling performances by the Marshall defense, there was much anticipation that the men’s soccer team would break the program record by not allowing a goal in six consecutive games.

Dolabella has scored five goals in the last four games and has put up a season stat line of eight goals, five assists and a shot-on-goal percentage of .577.

Even with the accomplishments and accolades of the team this season, it has taken everything from the Herd to get where they are today.

Head coach Chris Grassie said that part of the reason is due to Marshall’s opponents having a different game plan.

“It looks like some teams now are coming in here and looking to try and get away with a tie,” Grassie said. “They are not committing any numbers forward. Some of these games that we have had at home, the teams are just kind of sitting in and not looking for too much on the counter attack.”

Marshall has a record of 8-1-3; the three ties are tied for second most in C-USA.

The Herd is in first place at the moment in the C-USA standings as they have a conference record of 3-0-2.

Conversely, the Blazers are last in the standings with an overall record of 2-9 and a C-USA record of 0-4, respectively.

Even with the Blazers losing, Grassie said that the UAB game was an obstacle the team had to overcome.

“There was a little bit of frustration creeping into the team, I think, but all credit to our guys they shook it off,” Grassie said. “They were able to come back together, and remember who they were, and remember why they love doing this, and that they love doing it together.”