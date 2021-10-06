Marshall Brings Home First-Time Win from the Live in Lou Classic

For the first time in Marshall University athletics history, an MU cross country runner has won the 5k at the Live in Lou Classic at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park Saturday, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Abby Herring led from the gun Saturday, as the junior from Parkersburg picked up her first win in her collegiate career.

Herring finished the race first in a time of 17 minutes and 45.7 seconds, leading the Herd to a second-place finish in the team standings with 149 points, behind Grand Valley State who had 94 points.

“It was awesome,” Herring said. “I think that we had really good training sessions leading up to the race. I typically take races out pretty fast, then just try to hold on but there were people in the crowd telling me where everyone was at. I knew there were people still around me, so I just went.”

The redshirt senior Kyleigh Edwards went on to take 17th place in a time of 18:47.7, that would be followed by Sydney Smith (26th with a time of 18:59), Meagan Ward (45th with a time of 19:12.8), Julia Muller (65th with a time of 19:23.3), Victoria Dotson (78th with a time of 19:39.3), Madelyn Garrison (143rd with a time of 20:11.8), Erykah Christopher (167th with a time of 20:24.6), Mackenzie Stanley (204th, with a time of 20:42.2) and Emma Marshall (454th, with a time of 24:27.3).

The men’s team finished in 26th place as a team, led by Evan White’s who placed 65th with a time of 25:57.1.

White would be followed by Paul Sepulveda (134th, with a time of 26:34.1), Jackson Snyder (168th with a time of 26:51.4), Wyatt Hanshaw (182nd with a time of 26:59.3), Brett Armbruster (184th with a time of 27:00), Kazuma Bowring (211th with a time of 27:15.5), Jacob Birurakis (213th with a time of 27:15.7), Ronnie Saunders (231st with a time of 27:23.4) and Jordan Thomas (248th with a time of 27:30).

“It’s really cool to see it happen,” said assistant coach for Cross Country, Caleb Bowen. “I knew it could happen because we know how fit she is, but it takes a lot of confidence to go out from the gun to lead. I kept telling her to keep her foot on the gas, keep pushing as hard as you can.”