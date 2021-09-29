English Department Hosts “Writer’s Harvest”

Marshall’s English department and students will help Huntington’s hungry on Sept. 30 through “Writers’ Harvest.”

Rachael Peckham, the event’s organizer, said “Writers’ Harvest” is part of a nation-wide reading series to benefit hunger relief efforts in the community.

Peckham said all proceeds for Writers’ Harvest go toward the Facing Hunger Food Bank in Huntington.

“Besides being a wonderful tradition that brings great writers to our campus, ‘Writers’ Harvest’ serves as an important resource inthe fight against hunger in Huntington,” Peckham said.

This year, Writers’ Harvest will feature award-winning poets Angie Mazakis and Daniel Lassell, who both have ties to Marshall University.

Angie Mazakis is a former member of Marshall’s English department faculty and the recent winner of the Miller Williams Prize for her poetry collection “I Was Waiting to See What You Would Do First.”

Daniel Lassell graduated from Marshall with a master’s degree in English and is the recent winner of the WheelbarrowBooks Emerging Poetry Prize for his collection “Spit.”

The event will take place at 7 p.m.

Those who can’t join this event can still donate.

Information can be found on the Facing Hunger Food Bank Facebook page. More information on this event can be found on the A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series on Marshall University’s website, or questions can be emailed to Rachael Peckham at [email protected]