Weekend Recap

Women’s Basketball (6-8, 5-7)

Saturday, Feb. 20 – L, 64-48 vs Rice

Sunday, Feb. 21 – W, 68-56 vs Rice

In game one, Rice got off to a fast start, of which Marshall could not recover. In game two, the Herd was the team who got off to a hot start. Although Rice fought back to take the lead, the Herd pulled away in the fourth quarter to win on senior day, defeating the top team in C-USA.

Women’s Golf

Feb. 21 – Feb. 22 – 12th place finish

Finishing best for Marshall, senior Kerri Parks tied for 17th individually. In the final round, she shot a plus-1, 73, improving nine strokes from round two.

Men’s Soccer (1-0-1)

Sunday, Feb. 21 – W, 10-1 vs WVU Tech

Scoring 10 goals for the first time since 1985, Marshall’s offense erupted with seven different players scoring a goal. Eight of the 10 goals were scored in the second half when the more experienced players came into the game. Victor Dias, Jan-Erik Leinhos and Milo Yosef scored two goals apiece.

Women’s Tennis (3-2)

Friday, Feb. 19 – W, 7-0 vs Bellarmine

In its first sweep of the season, Marshall tennis extended its win streak to two games in dominating fashion.

Track and Field

Feb. 20 – Feb.21 – 6th place finish (50 points)

Although it was a sixth place finish out of 12 teams, Marshall track and field earned its best finish in program history at the Conference USA Indoor Championships. The Herd also garnered its most ever individual All-Conference USA honors with accolades in six different events.

Volleyball (5-1, 3-1)

Sunday, Feb. 21 – W, 3-0 vs FIU

Monday, Feb. 22 – W, 3-0 vs FIU

Sweeping FIU in back-to-back matches, Marshall improved to 5-1 on the season. Senior Ciara Debell had a combined 22 kills in the two matches – 11 in each. Junior Macy McElhaney combined for 17 kills, and both redshirt freshman Olivia Fogo and senior Destiny Leon tallied 13 kills total in the two matches.