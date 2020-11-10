Athletes of the Week: The 75
On a standard week, The Parthenon’s sports staff would be honoring a current Marshall athlete for his or her performance from the previous week.
But on this week every November, it is not an ordinary week. It is a week of mourning, celebration and remembrance.
On Saturday, it will have been 50 years since the tragic Marshall football plane crash that claimed the lives of 75 members of the Marshall community. Not only did it take players and coaches from this world but also parents, spouses, sons, daughters and integral members of the Huntington community.
The plane crash did not simply shake a football program; it struck a town and a university to their core.
Although the 50-year anniversary is no different from any other year in terms of significance, the 50th represents a cultural milestone that allows us and others to stress the memory of “The 75” to an even greater extent.
Thus, it would be a disservice to everyone to not use this opportunity to recognize those 75 lives that were lost 50 years ago.
In memory of:
Capt. Frank Abbott
James Adams
Mark Andrews
Charles Arnold
Rachel Arnold
Mike Blake
Dennis Blevins
Willie Bluford
Donald Booth
Deke Brackett
Larry Brown
Tom Brown
Al Carelli Jr.
Dr. Joseph Chambers
Margaret Chambers
Roger Childers
Stuart Cottrell
Rick Dardinger
David DeBord
Danny Deese
Gary George
Kevin Gilmore
Dave Griffith
Dr. Ray Hagley
Shirley Hagley
Art Harris
Art Harris Jr.
Bob Harris
E. O. Heath
Elaine Heath
Bob Hill
Joe Hood
Tom Howard
James Jarrell
Cynthia Jarrell
Ken Jones
Charles Kautz
Marcelo Lajterman
Richard Lech
Frank Loria
Gene Morehouse
Jim Moss
Barry Nash
Jeff Nathan
Pat Norrell
Dr. Brian O’Connor
James Patterson
Charlene Poat
Michael Prestera
Dr. Glenn Preston
Phyllis Preston
Dr. H. D. Proctor
Courtney Proctor
Murrill Ralsten
Helen Ralsten
Scotty Reese
Jack Repasy
Larry Sanders
Al Saylor
Jim Schroer
Art Shannon
Ted Shoebridge
Allen Skeens
Jerry Smith
Jerry Stainback
Donald Tackett
Rick Tolley
Bob Van Horn
Roger Vanover
Patricia Vaught
Parker Ward
Norman Whisman
Fred Wilson
John Young
Tom Zborill
