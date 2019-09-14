Marshall students remember friend with 7v7 football tournament

All the family, friends and football participants stand together to honor Brown.

Marshall students gathered to remember the late Colby Brown with a flag football tournament in his name on Friday, Sept. 14th. The Colby Brown Invitational was put on by Marshall’s Campus Activities Bored (CAB) and had a total of six teams come out and participate in the single elimination tournament.

Brown was a graduate of Cameron High School in Cameron, W.Va. While in high school, Brown played football, baseball and basketball, winning numerous awards. He excelled in academics and sports and loved spending time with family and friends. He also worked for Carenbaurer distribution and Wheeling Country Club.

While at Marshall, Brown played recreational basketball and football.

Cole Clutter, Ryan Clutter and Jon Crow were the main students that had the idea to put the event together.

“Colby loved football and it’s really great to see a bunch of people out here having a good time,” Cole Clutter said. “The way people acted today was Colby in a nutshell.”

The Flag Football tournament started with Colby’s Army taking on Wee-Woo where Colby’s Army won. The next game was Futbol against Burkhammer and Futbol advanced.Colby’s Army’s next game was against Alpha Sig and Colby’s Army advanced to the championship game. Futbol faced Marshall University School of Pharmacy in a semi-final matchup where Futbol came out as winners and advanced to the championship game. The championship game was Colby’s Army against Futbol and Futbol took the Championship in a close 18-12 final score.

“I am very impressed with the outcome and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Jon Crow said. “I really just want to thank everyone that came out and I appreciate everyone that helped out and I appreciate CAB for helping us put this together.”

The night concluded with a vigil.

