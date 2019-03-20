The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Filed under ATHLETE OF THE WEEK, SPORTS

Athlete of the week: Mya Stevenson, softball

March 20, 2019

Athlete of the week: Mya Stevenson, softball

Courtesy of Marshall Athletics/HerdZone.com

Courtesy of Marshall Athletics/HerdZone.com

Courtesy of Marshall Athletics/HerdZone.com

 ABOUT MYA STEVENSON 

Class: Freshman 

Hometown: Mesquite, Texas 

Batting Average: .373 

Hits/HR/RBI: 25/8/24 

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS 

vs. Charlotte (3 games): .727 average (8-for-11), seven extra-base hits, two home runs, 4-for-4 with the cycle in game 1, 3-for-3 with 7 RBI in game 2, RBI double in game 3. 

 

 Mya Stevenson’s first weekend of Conference USA action was certainly one for the freshman outfielder to remember. Stevenson hit .727 (8-for-11) during a three-game series against the Charlotte 49ers, helping lead the Thundering Herd to a pair of wins in its first conference series of the season. 

Stevenson went a perfect 7-for-7 in a Saturday doubleheader sweep, hitting for the cycle in the first game and going 3-for-3 with seven RBI in the second game. Each of Stevenson’s three hits in the second game of the series went for extra bases (two doubles and a home run). Stevenson closed the series with an RBI double in the third game. 

For her performance over the weekend, which raised her batting average from .304 to .373, Stevenson was named Conference USA’s Hitter of the Week. 

Stevenson and the Thundering Herd begin a four-game homestand Wednesday afternoon against No. 13 Kentucky. 

