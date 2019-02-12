Athlete of the week: Hasana Clark, track and field
ABOUT HASANA CLARK
Year: Senior
Hometown: Raleigh, NC
PERSONAL BESTS:
WT: 19.82m (65ft 0.50 in.)
HT: 54.90m (180 ft. 1 in.)
RESULTS LAST WEEK
QDOBA Marshall Invitational
1st place in Weight Throw
2nd place in Shot Put
Track and field member Hasana Clark began her last home meet in a Herd uniform with a bang. In the first competition on Friday, Clark threw the weight for 20.48m (67 feet, 2.25 inches). In addition to being named Conference USA Female Field Athlete of the Week, she also broke the school record, the Marshall Invitational record, and ranked 1st in Conference USA. With this new record she also soared to 25th in the nation for weight throw.
This is the third time that Clark has broken the school record. Her first time was in her sophomore season with a 18.42-meter throw, then again her junior season with a 19.82-meter throw.
Clark also finished second in the shot put with a distance of 13.38 meters (43 feet, 10.75 inches), placing only behind teammate Elena Marchand.
In her senior season thus far, she has had two second-place finishes and three third-place finishes.
