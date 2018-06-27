Marshall chosen to host C-USA Volleyball Championship

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

For the first time since 2007, Marshall University will host the Conference USA Volleyball Championship inside the Cam Henderson Center. The single-elimination tournament brings a lot of attention to the Huntington community.

“We are excited to be hosting the Conference USA volleyball tournament,” Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick said in a press release. “This is another opportunity for us to showcase Marshall University, the city of Huntington and the great people in our community. We, along with the Cabell-Huntington CVB, look forward to putting on a first-class event for the student-athletes, our league and the passionate volleyball fans who will spend a few days with us in November.”

President of the Cabell-Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau Tyson Compton sees potential economic development with the bringing of the championship.

“Our job at the CVB is to work outside the area to bring people inside into our community. It has economic development because they are spending money when they are here,” Compton said. “Sporting events are one of the segments that we give a high ranking to. They are popular, they bring in a lot of people, and to be able to partner with Marshall has been successful for both of us.”

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams also expressed his excitement for the tournament.

“We are thrilled that Conference USA is bringing the women’s volleyball tournament to Huntington this fall,” Williams said in a press release. “I congratulate Marshall Athletics for yet again doing its part to bring visitors from across the country to our community. Players, coaches and fans will experience some wonderful hospitality, a world-class university and a vibrant city.”

The postseason annual three-day tournament will be held Nov. 16 through Nov. 18 and will feature the top eight teams following the regular season.