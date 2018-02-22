The student news site of Marshall University

Marshall defensive lineman dies after complications from a stray bullet at New Year’s Eve Party in Maryland

Kieran Intemann, Assistant Sports EditorFebruary 22, 2018Leave a Comment

Marshall+student+and+defensive+lineman+for+the+Thundering+Herd+football+team+Larry+Aaron+%2893%29+died+Thursday+after+complications+from+a+bullet+that+injured+his+spine+at+a+New+Year%E2%80%99s+Eve+party+in+Maryland.
Marshall student and defensive lineman for the Thundering Herd football team Larry Aaron (93) died Thursday after complications from a bullet that injured his spine at a New Year’s Eve party in Maryland.

Richard Crank

Tragic shockwaves reverberated around the Marshall University campus Thursday afternoon as news broke of the passing of Thundering Herd defensive lineman Larry Aaron.

“Marshall University lost a very special young man today, and it has shocked and saddened us all,” head coach Doc Holliday said in a statement released by the university athletic department.

Aaron, 19, a 6-foot-5, 272-pound defensive lineman from Columbia, Maryland, was at a New Year’s Eve party in Severn, Maryland when a shooter opened fire, hitting Aaron in the spine and causing paralysis to his lower extremities. Aaron’s death was due to complications from the gunshot wound.

Aaron was shielding his girlfriend from the stray bullets at the time he was hit.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Larry Aaron’s family and friends, many of whom were his fellow Thundering Herd teammates,” Holliday said. “His loss will be felt in every corner of our program and his spirit will never be forgotten.”

Aaron was a rotation player on the Herd’s defensive front, totaling 13 total tackles (two solo, 11 assisted) in eight games of action, including a tackle in Marshall’s 31-28 New Mexico Bowl win over Colorado State. Aaron also recorded 0.5 tackles for loss for Marshall, which finished the 2017 season with an 8-5 record.

Marshall Athletics will have a fundraiser Saturday evening at the men’s basketball game against Charlotte. T-shirts that read “93Strong” will be sold for $20 at a table on the concourse (E-level) of the Cam Henderson Center, near the entrance to the natatorium. All proceeds will be given to the Aaron family.

Kieran Intemann can be contacted at [email protected]

