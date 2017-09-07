Suicide awareness to be promoted on campus next week





The Social Work Department at Marshall University will host two events next week addressing suicide prevention.

The first, “Suicide Prevention in the Tri-state,” will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 12 in the Shawkey Dining Room, located on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center.

The second, “Understanding Suicide: The Fundamentals of Theory, Intervention and Treatment,” will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 13 in the Don Morris Room, also located on the second floor of the MSC.

Paula Rymer, associate professor of social work, has been involved in planning for every suicide prevention week Marshall has had.

“Suicide is something that is very important to know about, especially if you’re in high school and college, because ages 14 to 24 are one of the highest ratings to commit suicide,” Rymer said. “I am really glad that Marshall University is helping to host this event.”

“Suicide Prevention in the Tri-state” is a forum that will discuss the statistics of suicide rates, the type of issues that can increase suicidal thoughts and the prevention of suicide through educational options.

“Understanding Suicide: The Fundamentals of Theory, Intervention and Treatment” is a training session that will discuss factors that can indicate when a person may be thinking of committing suicide.

Gary McDaniel, assistant professor and director of field education, will be a moderator at the panel for the first event.

“The goal of Suicide Awareness Week is to raise the understanding of everyone about suicide and what it is,” McDaniel said. “It is an important issue that is going to impact a lot of people, so we would like to take that week every year to raise awareness. Everyone needs to know that they are not alone and help is always available.”

The Counseling Center and other services are available for anyone dealing with stress, anxiety, depression or thoughts of suicide.

The events will be free and open to the public.

“We hope both of these events will be well attended,” Rymer said.

Those interested in attending either event may sign up on Eventbrite by searching the event name and Huntington, West Virginia.

