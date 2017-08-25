CAB Begins ‘rebranding’ with Screen on the Green





NEWS

With Marshall’s Campus Activity Board rebranding their look, the student driven organization is kicking off the academic school year by hosting their series of movie nights starting Aug. 31.

Raul Moreno, vice president for CAB expressed the importance of hosting more events like this one.

“Allowing students the opportunity to mingle and meet new people from different cultural backgrounds and races; getting to interact with others who are not like you. That’s what CAB is all about…diversity,” said Moreno.

He gave insight on how he feels about the rebranding of CAB and its new logo.

“It’s all new to us,” said Moreno “I guess it was time for a small, but huge change and we’ll just have to see how it goes. Just because we have a “new look,” we are still the same Campus Activities Board.”

Reyna Chavira, a junior and member of the Campus Activities Board, said that, “Screen on the Green is the perfect opportunity for students to come together and make new friends. It allows everyone to feel welcomed and part of the Herd family.”

“Rebranding and change isn’t always a bad thing,” Chavira said. “It will help CAB stand out to the individuals that are unaware of what the organization is about, and hopefully people will become interested in getting to know CABbies and participate in our future activities and events.”

The first screen on the green will show Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales on Harless field at 8 p.m. This event is free and open to anyone and everyone. Don’t worry about popcorn, just bring your blanket or lawn chair.

Pamela Young can be contacted at [email protected]