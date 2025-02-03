Elon’s salute does not make him a Nazi

The repeated antisemitism, support for Germany’s thriving neo-Nazi party and creepy, sexually driven remarks about Taylor Swift, however, do.

It is currently being debated whether his questionable gesture was simply him showing his love to the country that made him a billionaire or if he was in fact mimicking a Nazi salute, and it seems everyone has forgotten Musk has been in bed with Nazis for years now.

There is no clearer answer to the act of ignorance displayed.

See, the claim that what Musk did was a genuine act of love of America crumbles immediately when you realize he is no stranger to soaking up controversy.

Story continues below advertisement

Back in May of 2024, Musk announced he would be reinstating incel-nationalist commentator Nick Fuentes on X as a way of promoting free speech on his platform. Some of Fuentes’ most thought-provoking works include zingers such as “your body my choice” when addressing women after the overturning of Roe v. Wade and multiple claims there is a Jewish led conspiracy to replace all white people.

Let us not forget when Musk claimed there was an “element of truth” in response to Scott Adams, the creator of the “Dilbert” comic strip, calling Black Americans a “hate group” and the American media is “racist towards whites and Asians.”

Now, I don’t know about anyone else, but these remarks sound awfully familiar. In an unsurprising chain of events, Musk apologized on X – except he didn’t apologize at all and decided to be the man-child he is and make jokes that might have made a middle schooler laugh in 2016.

“Stop Goring your enemies. His pronouns would’ve been He/Himmler. Bet you did Nazi that coming,” he said on X.

I am not really sure what the LGBTQ community had to do with this situation, but a Hitler related pronoun joke coming from a government figure was not on my bingo card for 2025, yet I cannot say I am necessarily surprised.

Aside from the casual bigotry he is practically known for as well as his recent support for the German AfD party, Musk has a strange history of being adjacent to a creepy uncle.

“I will give you a child,” Musk said publicly to his 214 million followers in regards to Taylor Swift.

Let that sink in for a second. The richest man in the world, who is 53 years old and the father of 11 children, who he either does take care of or has scared away to the point of changing their government name, is “giving a child” to the biggest pop star in the world.

Regardless if you like Swift or not, it does not really take a rocket scientist to realize that normal people do not act this way, which is kind of funny taking into account that he owns the largest space travel company in the world. Regardless of political affiliation, how hard is it to acknowledge that these behaviors are not that of a sane individual?

There is no doubt that Musk knows exactly what he is doing and has no morsel of regret for any wrongdoings he has done in the past, which is why it is beyond childish to sit here and defend a man that is so wrapped up in playing a quirky, incel tech-mogul who is here to “own the libs.”

The only benefit I will give this man is that his company, that he purchased might I add, has made some pretty cool cars.

Unfortunately, Musk is not going anywhere anytime soon.



Caden Adkins can be contacted at [email protected].