Helping the Herd: on-campus resources for finals

Long hours of studying. Very little sleep. Trying to calculate final grades. Each semester, all of these things come together to create the most stressful time of the year for many students: finals week.

Whether it be final projects, exams or papers, grade-determining assignments are abundant as the semester comes to a close.

“Around mid-October, I always notice a shift in student stress levels,” said Marcie Simms, vice president for Intercultural and Student Affairs.

Having previously worked in housing, Simms said she notices more roommate conflicts, homesickness and seasonal depression in students at this time of the year.

On top of finals, Simms said, “It just feels like the perfect storm for causing lots of stress.”

To help ease this stress, there are a variety of resources on campus that are free to students and covered by tuition costs.

“In our Wellness Center, we have the meditation room that some people use as a nap room; we have our Counseling Center; we have East Hall – just some places where students can go to relax, maybe talk to other students, connect with other people,” Simms said.

Simms said she also recommends going to the Rec Center for to maintain physical health on top of mental health.

Along with finding places to unwind or exercise on campus, students looking for academic support may schedule a tutoring appointment using Knack or schedule an appointment with their academic adviser.

“Students always think the semester is never going to end, or they’re getting overwhelmed,” Simms said. “So, if they can just find those places on campus, especially if they have connected with a staff member in that office or a GA or a student employee, they can just go in.”

In an email about campus resources sent to students Wednesday, Nov. 6, Simms said, “Most importantly, be kind to yourself. Balancing school and life isn’t easy, but using these resources can make a real difference. You’ve got this, and we’re here to help you every step of the way.”

