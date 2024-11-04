Lyle Menendez: best big brother ever

One of America’s first heavily televised criminal trial put two brothers away for life, but a recent decision last Thursday from the Los Angeles County DA is challenging that sentence – and rightfully so.

Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted of murdering their parents in 1996, but the brothers could potentially see the outside world once again, nearly 30 years after a judge told them they wouldn’t.

George Gascon, Los Angeles county district attorney, said last week in a press conference that he is recommending a resentence for both brothers.

“I believe that they have paid their debt to society,” Gascon said. “I understand how sometimes people get desperate. We often see women, for instance, that have been battered for years, and sometimes they murder their abuser out of desperation.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I do believe that the brothers were subjected to a tremendous amount of dysfunction in the home,” he said.

The decision is now up to a judge and, if it progresses, a parole board. There is no current word on when this decision will be made.

The case received a second bout of media attention following the September Netflix series, “Monsters,” which started an obsession avalanche for millions of consumers. However, many people are upset with how “Monsters” portrayed the brothers and the case.

To get down to the basics, Lyle and Erik reported that they suffered years of intense abuse from both of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, and that they killed them out of self defense. The brothers went through two trials before receiving life without the possibility of parole.

To top it off, Lyle and Erik were sent off to different prisons in California. The pair was finally reunited in 2018.

Lyle, the oldest of the brothers, was portrayed in the show as an explosively angry young man. However, evidence from the case and people close to him tell a story of a sweet, caring guy who practically gave up everything to save his little brother.

At the time of the murders, Lyle was 21. He was out of the house of horrors and physically away from the abuse.

Erik was 18, still immersed in the truly monstrous behaviors of his mom and dad.

Oftentimes, people convicted of murder are seen as dangers to society, hence the strong tendency for them to be incarcerated for life. Both brothers have been described as model prisoners, helping out with support groups and leading a mural project at their prison.

Lyle’s prison disciplinary record only contains 5 violations: cell phone possession, misuse of state phones, possession of a lighter, possession of Adidas shoes and refusing an order.

No violence, no fights. In fact, he was moved to a special needs yard for his lack of hostility.

“It is important to note that Lyle Menendez has not been in a single fight in the 30 years he has been incarcerated. In 1997, he had to be moved from General Population to the Special Needs Yard because he wouldn’t fight back when attacked,” the record said.

In a 1996 jailhouse interview with Barbara Walters, Erik Menendez talked about the guilt he felt involving Lyle.

“I got Lyle into this,” Erik said. “I went to him and I said, ‘Lyle, I can’t live anymore with what’s going on,’ and got him involved. They had bought him a condominium. He was going to Princeton. He had all the money.”

“It’s completely my fault,” he said.

Lyle gave up his life as a free man to save his little brother, and that’s such a remarkable, heroic act of service.

In no way am I condoning murder, but the Menendez brothers were desperate for their well-being. I do believe that they have served their time and are ready to be released.

“Monsters” depicted Lyle inaccurately and harmfully. The rhetoric of social media – although brought a new light to their case – also painted a false portrait of him.

Please, inform yourself on the case before fully believing a Hollywood-fueled television show, and remember, the Menendez brothers are real people with real trauma. If they do get out, treat them as such.

Sarah Davis can be contaced at [email protected].