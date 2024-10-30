Kenova Pumpkin House gears up for 46th anniversary

A local Halloween tradition has a new twist that is calculated to amuse and amaze.

The key word is “calculated” because for the first time, the famed Kenova Pumpkin House is teaming up with Marshall University’s math department.

One notable section showcases pumpkins carved with mathematical equations, with this year’s winners from an equation-carving contest for elementary, middle and high school students announced by Marshall University President Brad Smith on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Located at 748 Beech Street in Kenova, West Virginia, the Pumpkin House is the crown jewel of the Ceredo-Kenova AutumnFest, welcoming visitors from Oct. 25 through Oct. 31. Each year, visitors flock to experience the house’s intricate pumpkin displays, which have become a cherished part of the region’s autumn traditions.

What began humbly in 1978 with just five carved pumpkins has grown into a massive endeavor featuring over 3,000 hand-carved pumpkins. The display is a collaborative effort made possible through months of planning and the dedication of hundreds of volunteers. With its unique design, each pumpkin is carefully scooped, carved, rinsed and arranged.

Preparations start mid-September when shelves and a custom wall for the famous pumpkin orchestra are assembled. Volunteers of all ages then bring the display to life, crafting each pumpkin to transform the house into a Halloween spectacle.

This year, a standout is a giant pumpkin carved into Humpty Dumpty, grown by seven-year-old Silas Baker and brought to life by the artistic talents of Lee Ann Phillips-Blevins and Dennis Blevins.

No visit to the Pumpkin House would be complete without experiencing the iconic pumpkin orchestra, a synchronized spectacle where carved pumpkins light up to the rhythms of music, such as Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” and “Country Roads” by John Denver.

As much as it is a celebration of autumn, the Kenova Pumpkin House is also a testament to the community’s creativity and commitment. Drawing visitors from across the United States and even four other countries, this unique and immersive event is open to all, free of charge. Guests are encouraged to take pictures of the intricate carvings, enjoy the pumpkin orchestra and take in the enchanting atmosphere that has made the Pumpkin House a must-see destination every fall.

