Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Kenova Pumpkin House gears up for 46th anniversary

Maggie Gibbs, Staff Reporter
October 30, 2024
Maggie Gibbs
University President Brad D. Smith poses in front of a pumpkin designed in his likeness.

A local Halloween tradition has a new twist that is calculated to amuse and amaze.

The key word is “calculated” because for the first time, the famed Kenova Pumpkin House is teaming up with Marshall University’s math department.

One notable section showcases pumpkins carved with mathematical equations, with this year’s winners from an equation-carving contest for elementary, middle and high school students announced by Marshall University President Brad Smith on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Located at 748 Beech Street in Kenova, West Virginia, the Pumpkin House is the crown jewel of the Ceredo-Kenova AutumnFest, welcoming visitors from Oct. 25 through Oct. 31. Each year, visitors flock to experience the house’s intricate pumpkin displays, which have become a cherished part of the region’s autumn traditions.

Story continues below advertisement

What began humbly in 1978 with just five carved pumpkins has grown into a massive endeavor featuring over 3,000 hand-carved pumpkins. The display is a collaborative effort made possible through months of planning and the dedication of hundreds of volunteers. With its unique design, each pumpkin is carefully scooped, carved, rinsed and arranged.

Preparations start mid-September when shelves and a custom wall for the famous pumpkin orchestra are assembled. Volunteers of all ages then bring the display to life, crafting each pumpkin to transform the house into a Halloween spectacle. 

This year, a standout is a giant pumpkin carved into Humpty Dumpty, grown by seven-year-old Silas Baker and brought to life by the artistic talents of Lee Ann Phillips-Blevins and Dennis Blevins.

No visit to the Pumpkin House would be complete without experiencing the iconic pumpkin orchestra, a synchronized spectacle where carved pumpkins light up to the rhythms of music, such as Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” and “Country Roads” by John Denver.

As much as it is a celebration of autumn, the Kenova Pumpkin House is also a testament to the community’s creativity and commitment. Drawing visitors from across the United States and even four other countries, this unique and immersive event is open to all, free of charge. Guests are encouraged to take pictures of the intricate carvings, enjoy the pumpkin orchestra and take in the enchanting atmosphere that has made the Pumpkin House a must-see destination every fall.

Maggie Gibbs can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$150
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Festivals & Events
International Film Festival free to students
International Film Festival free to students
Becky Borlan
Art conference highlights public artists
The concert will take place in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Marshall Artists Series kicks off with Mountain Stage Concert
Huntington Pride Festival returns for 2024
Carter Sickels is the author of "The Evening Hour" and "The Prettiest Star."
Award-winning author to bring LGBTQ narratives to Appalachia
Chef Izzy, program director and head chef of Huntington's Kitchen assembling her pumpkin at a previous competition
Pumpkin carving contest to keep children’s spaces accessible in Huntington
More in Local News
Mayoral candidates (left to right): Democrat Jennifer Wheeler, Independent Jay Michaels and Republican Patrick Farrell
University hosts mayoral and gubernatorial debates
Glenn Elliott, the Democrat West Virginia Senate candidate
Democratic Senate candidate comes to Marshall
The dogs and cats have their own dedicated spaces at the shelter.
Local animal shelter introduces renovations
Sam Berkrot stands in front of the StoryCorps Airstream Bus.
StoryCorps mobile tour collects stories on campus
Harvard economist discusses local challenges
The "Eye Guy" is the mascot for Funktafest.
Grub and Groove highlights upcoming music festival
More in NEWS
Marcie Simms, vice president for Intercultural and Student Affairs at Marshall University
Three Greek Life organizations suspended over hazing allegations
Tricia Ball, president and CEO of the Huntington Chamber of Commerce, speaks to attendees of the “Business Before Hours” event.
Early morning networking event draws new faces to Huntington Chamber
Candidates race to rally voters in final week
Aldrich was crowned Miss USA/World in 1961.
Former Miss USA earns spot on Wall of Fame
Marching Thunder Performing their pregame show in Exhibition
South Point wins marching band competition
Jim’s is located on 5th Ave. in Huntington. Vicki Dunn-Marshall, the resturant’s new owner (left) and Sabrina Donahue-Moore, head of marketing (right) pose in their Marshall-adjacent uniforms.
Huntington Hotspots: Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti
Donate to The Parthenon
$150
$500
Contributed
Our Goal