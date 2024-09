JD Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate in the 2024 election, offered his unique viewpoint on individuals without children, which recently resurfaced thanks to the wonder that is social media.

In a 2021 interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Vance said the country would unfortunately be left in the hands of “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices they’ve made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.”

Vance went on to say, “How does it make any sense that we have turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”

To suggest that women who do not have children are lower in value is appalling.

As a woman who is still making her way in the world, I would like to believe that my contributions to society are meaningful regardless of if I have children or not.

There are a multitude of reasons people decide against having children, and rarely ever is that reason associated with being anti-family.

This rhetoric is dangerous, and the notion that in order to have a considerable impact in our nation is to live out a vocation as a parent is reprehensible.

Women have fought for a long time to be viewed as equals, and off the top of my head, I can think of several childless women who have had profound influences in the world.

First and foremost, self-identified “cat lady” Taylor Swift has taken the world by storm for nearly a decade, but especially this past summer. According to the US Travel Association, The Eras Tour is credited for boosting local economies across the United States; her international tour dates have boosted the global economy as well.

National treasure Dolly Parton has also remained childless while launching the Dollywood Foundation, which decreased high school dropout rates in her hometown. She also created the Imagination Library providing books to children and donated millions of dollars to various charities including pediatric infectious disease research.

Simone Biles, despite being known as a “grandma” in the gymnastics world, has won 11 Olympic medals, making her the most decorated American gymnast of all time. Beyond her gymnastics achievements, Biles has worked directly with non-profit Friends of the Children, benefiting foster children.

Regardless of the amazing things childless women have done and continue to do for our nation and our nation’s children, women shouldn’t have to attain large achievements to prove their worth.

Your average woman working a nine-to-five is just as successful with or without children, regardless of what Vance has to say.

That being said, I think childless cat ladies are doing just fine.

Kaitlyn Fleming can be contacted at [email protected].