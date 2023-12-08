Medical Partnership Called ‘Groundbreaking’

Courtesy of Marshall University News The collaboration was announced at a press conference on Friday, Nov. 17, on campus.

A collaboration between Marshall, Marshall Health Network and a medical device innovation company was announced at an on-campus press conference on Friday, Nov. 17.

The joint effort of Intermed Labs and Marshall is planned to lead advancements in health care systems.

Although Intermed Labs’ home base is in Morgantown, the collaboration allows for a second meeting place to be established.

Meetings will be housed at the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center, which is located on 4th Ave. in Huntington.

CEO Dr. Tom McClellan considers the partnership to be “forward-thinking.”

“Intermed Labs is thrilled to announce our partnership with Marshall, a forward-thinking powerhouse in health care and higher education,” he said in a statement. “Partnering with such an innovative institution brings unparalleled value to West Virginia.”

“Together, we are poised to pioneer groundbreaking initiatives, drive innovation, and shape the future of health care,” he went on to say. “This partnership underscores our commitment to staying at the forefront of change.”

University President Brad D. Smith says that this new collaboration will boost health care in West Virginia.

“This collaboration demonstrates the power of we through interdisciplinary relationships across health care, innovation, entrepreneurship and advanced manufacturing,”

Smith said in a statement.

“With Intermed Labs as our esteemed partner, we are poised to conceive, launch and scale novel enterprises that will revolutionize the health care landscape.”