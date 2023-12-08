Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
The Marching Thunder performing at the ‘Party on the Plaza’ event on Friday, Sep. 29.
NEWS
The Marching Thunder performing at the ‘Party on the Plaza’ event on Friday, Sep. 29.
Marching Thunder Can Take 50 to Bowl Game
Sarah Davis, News Editor • December 8, 2023
View All
SPORTS
Marshalls soccer team gathers before the game.
Men's Soccer Historic Season Comes to an End
Kadann Bonecutter, Student Reporter • December 6, 2023
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
The World Boutique is located at East Hall.
Shopping Challenges Addressed by Campus Boutique
Jada Mills, Student Reporter • November 26, 2023
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Medical Partnership Called ‘Groundbreaking’

Sarah Davis, News Editor
December 8, 2023
The+collaboration+was+announced+at+a+press+conference+on+Friday%2C+Nov.+17%2C+on%0Acampus.
Courtesy of Marshall University News
The collaboration was announced at a press conference on Friday, Nov. 17, on campus.

A collaboration between Marshall, Marshall Health Network and a medical device innovation company was announced at an on-campus press conference on Friday, Nov. 17.

The joint effort of Intermed Labs and Marshall is planned to lead advancements in health care systems.

Although Intermed Labs’ home base is in Morgantown, the collaboration allows for a second meeting place to be established.

Meetings will be housed at the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center, which is located on 4th Ave. in Huntington. 

Story continues below advertisement

CEO Dr. Tom McClellan considers the partnership to be “forward-thinking.”

“Intermed Labs is thrilled to announce our partnership with Marshall, a forward-thinking powerhouse in health care and higher education,” he said in a statement. “Partnering with such an innovative institution brings unparalleled value to West Virginia.”

“Together, we are poised to pioneer groundbreaking initiatives, drive innovation, and shape the future of health care,” he went on to say. “This partnership underscores our commitment to staying at the forefront of change.”

University President Brad D. Smith says that this new collaboration will boost health care in West Virginia.

“This collaboration demonstrates the power of we through interdisciplinary relationships across health care, innovation, entrepreneurship and advanced manufacturing,”

Smith said in a statement.  

“With Intermed Labs as our esteemed partner, we are poised to conceive, launch and scale novel enterprises that will revolutionize the health care landscape.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Editors
The Marching Thunder performing at the ‘Party on the Plaza’ event on Friday, Sep. 29.
Marching Thunder Can Take 50 to Bowl Game
Bex Abroad: A Love Letter to Marshall
Bex Abroad: A Love Letter to Marshall
Nate Martin battles for the ball.
Men's Basketball Walloped by the Wildcats
The Parthenon Faculty Adviser Charles Bowen
We Keep Newsroom Culture Alive... and Crazy
The poster for the upcoming play
REVIEW: ‘The Winter’s Tale’ Had Its Moments
Mikio Mori
Japanese Ambassador to Visit Campus
More in NEWS
Faculty members from various departments meet with council staff.
Marshall Should Seek More Fellowships, Humanitarian Council Grant Administrator Said
The poster for the upcoming ceremony
Marshall to Host Public Relations Hall of Fame Ceremony
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: MIT Students Suspended for Pro-Palestine Protest
Roses are placed on the edge of the Memorial Fountain during the Annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony.
Fountain Ceremony Celebrates Unity Despite Tragedy
Marshall Health Network Brings New Telehealth Service
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: Top Law Firms Threaten to End Recruitment Over Antisemitism
More in Showcase
Marshalls soccer team gathers before the game.
Men's Soccer Historic Season Comes to an End
Quarterback Cam Fancher dives towards the endzone.
Football Team Gains Bowl Eligibility
The World Boutique is located at East Hall.
Shopping Challenges Addressed by Campus Boutique
Rasheen Ali attempts to hurdle a defender.
Marshall Football Wins ‘75’ Memorial Game
Nate Martin dunking
Men's Basketball Loses to Radford
Abby Herring
Abby Herring Makes Marshall Cross Country History
About the Contributor
Sarah Davis, News Editor
Sarah Davis is a sophomore from Hurricane, West Virginia, studying broadcast and multimedia journalism. In addition to her experience with The Parthenon, Sarah wrote for Charleston Gazette’s FlipSide during her senior year of high school and has been featured on West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s Vital Signs, a health talk show hosted by Dr. Richard Rashid. She is also involved with Baptist Campus Ministry, where she serves as secretary. Sarah enjoys reading, traveling, shopping and playing tennis in her free time. She is also an active member of her local church. Sarah aspires to work as a multimedia journalist and dreams of making it big someday.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *