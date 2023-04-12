‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ Opens Today

A story about children struggling to fit in and find themselves will be the final show for the spring 2023 semester from the School of Theatre and Dance.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is a musical comedy with book by Rachel Sheinkin and music and lyrics by William Finn. It opens at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, April 12, and performs nightly at 7:30 p.m. through April 15 with a closing matinee on Sunday, April 16, at 2 p.m.

“It’s a hilarious, touching, sometimes irreverent and crowd-pleasing musical, complete with audience participation,” said Samuel Kincaid, box office and public relations manager for the School of Theatre and Dance. “‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ is amongst the first true classics of 21st century American musical theater.”

The show stars students George Kinley as Chip Tolentino; Sierra Lutz as Logan Schwartzandgrubenierre; Gavin Spiewak as Leaf Coneybear; Noah Ritchie as William Barfee; Jaden Babbit as Marcy Park; Nikki Riniti as Olive Ostrovsky; Rachelle Snyder as Rona Lisa Peretti; Jacob Cremeans as Mitch Mahoney and Jimi Lee as Vice Principal Panch. Jack Cirillo serves as their director.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” won both a Tony Award and a Drama Desk Award for Best Book. Focusing on a group of children competing in a spelling bee, the quirky kids get the audience involved in the competition during the show while also displaying the highs and lows of middle school life.

Tickets are free for Marshall students with their MUIDs. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for employees and seniors age 60 and older. For more information or to order tickets, visit the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center box office or call 304-696-ARTS.