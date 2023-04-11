Baseball Swept by Ragin’ Cajuns

Marshall was swept by Louisiana in a three-game series over the weekend.

In game one on Thursday, Marshall lost 8-4.

“Cope (Patrick Copen) wasn’t as sharp as normally is, but at the end of the day, he still went five innings and only gave up three runs, but we did get behind early,” Herd Baseball Head Coach Greg Beals said after the loss. “Their pitcher did a good job, and he pitched differently than our scouting report. He used a different type of breaking ball and a lot of it. Give him credit. It kept us off balance.”

Starting pitcher Copen gave up three runs on five hits, walking three and striking out two batters in 5.0 innings.

Owen Ayers drove in three runs for the Herd on two doubles.

Kyle Schaefer hit a sacrifice fly to bring in a run as well.

In game two on Friday, Marshall lost 5-2

“We are in a three-game losing streak, but I think we’re getting better. We’re getting closer,” Beals said. “It comes down to the little things. This is a very good conference we’re playing in. These are good teams. The talent gap is a very small gap. The line between winning and losing is a very fine line.”

Daniel Carinci had a career night with four hits that included a double. Luke Edwards also added a double of his own.

Schaefer and Christian Lucio each had a hit that brought in the two runs for the Herd.

Raymond Pacella pitched 7.0 innings giving up seven hits with five strikeouts.

In game three on Saturday, Marshall lost 8-2.

“This is a good baseball team in Louisiana. They do all the little things right. They take advantage of their opportunities. They execute all the smaller things,” Beals said after the series. “I’m not a fan of losing, but there are some lessons in that. Seeing how a team does all the little things, and that’s where we need to get better.”

Carinci and Schaefer both went two for three on the day.

Marshall’s two runs came from an Ayers single that scored Schaefer and an Elijah Vogelsong sacrifice fly that scored Gio Ferraro.

Zac Addkison was the starting pitcher for the game, pitching just 3.1 innings; reliever Ryan Capuano finished the game giving up three hits with five strikeouts and one earned run.

Marshall will pick back up against Ohio University for one game on Tuesday, April 11, at 6 p.m.

