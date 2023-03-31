‘Rocketman’ Film Screening With Live Orchestra

“Rocketman”—the biographical fantasy film that details the life and ascension to fame of singer Sir Elton John—is being presented with an accompanying live orchestra at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center on Friday.

The film released in 2019 and received critical and audience acclaim, landing it an Academy Award for Best Original Song. The film’s subject, Elton John, is one of the best-selling artists of all time—selling over 300 million records worldwide. He is a Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winner and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

During “Rocketman Live in Concert” while the film is being projected on the screen, a 60-piece orchestra will perform the soundtrack live to picture. The performance is the final event of the 86th season of the Marshall Artists Series. It starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free for Marshall students with their student IDs.