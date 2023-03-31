University Preps for Earth Week

Earth Week 2023, with the theme “Invest in Our Planet,” is in full swing and will happen from April 10 to April 14 on Marshall University’s Huntington campus and will include talks, demonstrations and teach-ins from the organizers and miscellaneous groups and individuals.

The events on Wednesday, April 12, will occur regardless of the weather conditions.

Everyone is invited to attend the event including organizations, school groups and members of the public.

Earth Week 2023 is being hosted by the Marshall University Sustainability Department.

“We are excited to host daily events,” Amy Parsons-White, sustainability manager with the Marshall University Sustainability Department, said.

Additionally, Parsons-White also said that the events “will allow students, staff, faculty and community members to participate in energy use workshops, alternative transportation events, environmental service, connecting with our community food-based systems and supporting social justice.”

The Sustainability Department’s purpose on campus is to promote the most efficient sustainability efforts and to coordinate and educate on issues with sustainability to campus and its community.

They believe that there are opportunities on campus for energy efficiency, waste reduction and recycling a thriving local economy, an active healthy community and a sustainable innovation.

The Sustainability Club works closely with the department.

“Last year’s Earth Week was great; I had a blast,” AJ Lawrence, a member of the Sustainability Club, said. “April 12 is the celebration on the plaza, and I know I’m excited to join the festivities.”

“Last year the club gave out plants,” Lawrence said. “It’s definitely the week for all the plant lovers to come out.”

Registration to table, speak or host a workshop on Wednesday, April 12 will close on March 30.

If anyone has questions about the event, they are invited to contact Parsons-White at [email protected]