Tatum-Harmon Win SGA Election

After running unopposed, current Student Body Vice President Walker Tatum will represent Marshall as the newest Student Body President, and Nevaeh Harmon will take his place as Student Body Vice President.

“I’m over the moon,” Tatum said., “Now that results are in, I’m just super excited.”

“I’m excited to step into a new role and really bring some new ideas to the table,” Harmon said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to share the voices of the students.”

With the election now over, Isabella Griffiths will be stepping down as Student Body President so Tatum and Harmon can transition into their new roles.

“I feel very bittersweet leaving student government and graduating from Marshall, but it’s been an incredible ride,” Griffiths said. “But I’m exceptionally proud to be able to say that I’m leaving this position in such good hands.”

Tatum and Harmon hope to create positive changes among the student body with their newly elected positions.

“It’s all about the students,” Harmon said. “When I came to Marshall everyone welcomed me with open arms and I feel like every student should have that kind of opportunity, so that is what we are focusing on.”.

Students can visit the Tatum/Harmon and SGA Instagram pages for more information on their platform and the changes they hope to bring to Marshall University.