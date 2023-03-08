UN Reviews Tech Laws for More Equity

There is currently no global governance on the use of, or access to, technology. Hoping to combat this perceived oversight and to advocate for global peacemaking and gender equity, the United Nations is hosting the 67th annual Commission on the Status of Women in New York City Mar. 3 through Mar. 17.

The priority focus of CSW67 is “innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls” with a review of the agreed conclusions from the 62nd session: “challenges and opportunities in achieving gender equality and the empowerment of rural women and girls.”

Lopa Banerjee, executive coordinator for generation equity and director of the civil society division of the United Nations Women, said technology is viewed as a mode of profit and not viewed as a global good.

“We have to shift the narrative to show how we benefit from technology, not how we consume technology,” Banerjee said. “We must create a global framework for governance to serve the global good.”

CSW67 had record breaking attendance this year, with over 8,700 non-government officials along with the 45 member state delegations, some of which have over 100 representatives present, according to Banerjee. NGOs include organizations such as The Girl Scouts of America, Ecumenical Women (a non-denominational Christian coalition), International Federation for Peace & Sustainable Development and more.

CSW67 will host an interactive dialogue with youth representatives for the first time. This official meeting, held in the general assembly hall, will focus on, “Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls,” said H.E. Ms. Matthu Joyini, chair of The Commission on the Status of Women and ambassador of South Africa and the African States Group.

Ecumenical Women also hosted an orientation on Mar. 4 to prepare Christian women to participate in CSW67.

Rev. Sharon Starling-Louis, co-moderator of the 225th General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of the United States of America said that, “Until we do right by children and women, there is no peace.”

Starling-Louis also pointed out that women perform 66% of the world’s work and produce 50% of the food, but earn only 10% of the world’s income and own only 1% of the world’s available property.

“At present, only 28% of engineering graduates and 22% of artificial intelligence workers globally are women. We need to get women and girls participating in the production and advancement of technology. Without a seat at the table, technology will leave us behind,” Starling-Louis said.

CSW67 will host official meetings to debate agreed conclusions, as well as review the implementation of the agreed conclusions of the review theme. These conclusions will be available at the end of March. CSW67 also hosts side and parallel events in order to promote education of global issues regarding technology, the digital age and peacemaking between governmental and non-governmental agencies.