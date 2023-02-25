Marshall Women’s Basketball Beats Regular Season SBC Champs JMU 71-54

The Thundering Herd Women’s Basketball team won its last game of the season against JMU on the road. Marshall beat the top-placed team in the Sun Belt Conference Standings 71-54.

“We’ve been pretty tough and consistent, but not tough enough to win these,” Coach Tony Kemper said in his opening statement post-game. Kemper credited his team’s defense for the win, saying, “I thought we went after it physically.”

The Herd had a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter, unlike the previous games, which came down to one possession.

Junior guard Abby Beeman led the way for the Herd with 20 points and a three-pointer from near half-court.

The 13-point win at James Madison is Marshall’s largest road win thus far.

The Dukes cut the lead to nine points in the second half, but they could not stop the Thundering Herd’s 16-point run in the final two quarters.

Strong defense from Mahogany Matthews helped Marshall win; she had a charge in the final quarter.

Roshala Scott had another consistent scoring game with 17; she and Beeman combined for 37 points and 16 rebounds.

Coach Kemper said, “We needed to feel better going into Pensacola,” in his closing statements. The Herd was on a four-game losing streak coming into the game.

Marshall plays against Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Mar. 1 and ended the season with an overall record of 16-13 with nine wins and nine losses in conference play.