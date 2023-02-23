Women’s Basketball Drops a Close Game to Old Dominion on Senior Night

Old Dominion gave Marshall their fourth loss in a row at the last game at home on Senior Night.

The Herd started the game by taking a one-point lead in the second quarter. Roshala Scott had a pair of jump shots in the first quarter, and junior guard Abby Beeman had six points in the paint.

Marshall outscored the Monarchs by six points in the second quarter thanks to free throws and layups from Scott and Beeman. Center Mahogany Matthews also added some rebounds to the box score and a layup.

Marshall put up 35 points in the first half, which gave the Herd a seven-point lead. The lead was cut down to two points for Marshall despite 10 points from Roshal Scott.

Jordan McLaughlin led the way for the Monarchs with 21 points in the game and zero in the third.

McLaughlin had nine points in the fourth quarter, and Kaye Clark hit the game-sealing shot that put the Monarchs on top by four with twenty-five seconds left.

Marshall had no choice and fouled the Monarchs twice, which gave them a three-point lead at the free-throw line. Roshala Scott had 25 points in the game but missed the game-tying three that could have forced overtime.

Marshall fell in the standings after the loss to Old Dominion with eight conference wins and nine losses.

The Thundering Herd takes on James Madison this Friday at 5 p.m.