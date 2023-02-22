Local+Coffee+Shop+Launches+New+Roast

A local coffee shop is taking a cup of coffee to the next degree.

Coal River Coffee Company, in collaboration with West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network, launched Recovery Roast, their newest coffee blend, on Sunday, Feb. 12.

According to the company’s website, Recovery Roast is a medium-dark roast from Colombia and Guatemala with walnut, chocolate and apricot notes.

For shop owner Michael Ervin, the launch means more than a business move.

“My wife Rachel and I have both had family and close friends die as a direct result of addiction. When we started Coal River Coffee, we wanted to help revitalize our community with a business that builds community. This includes helping those who experience substance abuse and addiction,” Ervin said.

“In late spring of 2022, I reached out to a friend who has gone through recovery and helps those in need. He planted the seed of what would become Recovery Roast.”

With the help of West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network and a tasting at BridgeValley Community and Technical College, Recovery Roast became a dream come true for the Ervins.

Recovery Roast supplies customers with both a cup of coffee and the opportunity to give back towards a prominent cause in their community. When Recovery Roast is purchased, the customer is supporting the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network’s scholarship fund. This scholarship is awarded to college students who are in recovery.

“Our customers can buy coffee that they know is changing lives. That they aren’t just drinking an incredible cup of locally roasted coffee that supports the local economy, but they are helping those in need,” Ervin said.

According to Ervin, the launch has impacted all those involved, including the baristas and other staff at the shop.

“So far, it’s more of an opportunity for us to be who we are: community brewers. It strengthens our resolve as coffee experts but also culture change seekers,” he said.

The next step for Recovery Roast and the Coal River Coffee team is to get the product on West Virginia college campuses, including Marshall University.

“We see Recovery Roast becoming a staple coffee on every college campus in West Virginia,” Ervin said.

Ervin shared how this project has affected him on a personal level. For him, it provided a new outlook on business and life.

“Launching this product gives me joy that one can actually conduct business that does good in the world,” Ervin said. “I can’t wait to see how this coffee directly helps folks in recovery.”

Recovery Roast can be purchased at the Coal River Coffee Company shop in St. Albans, West Virginia, as well as at Cafe Appalachia, located in Charleston, West Virginia. It can also be purchased by the bag on the company’s website at www.coalrivercoffee.com.