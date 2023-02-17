Men’s Basketball Completes Comeback Against Georgia Southern

Men’s basketball completed an 11-point comeback with 90 seconds left to defeat Georgia Southern 84-83 Thursday night.

“I thought we managed the game towards the end the way it should be managed,” Herd men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said.

Marshall struggled in the first half at the three-point mark, making just one of 10 attempted threes. The team also shot 8-23 from the field. Georgia Southern led 38-27 at the break.

In the second half, Georgia Southern led every step of the way until the last 14 seconds of the game.

At the 1:36 mark, Georgia Southern led 79-68, and then Marshall went on a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to just one point with 44 seconds remaining. In that run, Marshall forced two turnovers, and with each, the Herd capitalized on both turnovers with points.

With 29 seconds remaining, Georgia Southern led the game 83-82. Just four seconds later, the Herd forced another turnover, and that’s when Andrew Taylor capitalized with a layup putting Marshall up 84-83 with 14 seconds remaining.

With hopes of getting the last shot, Georgia Southern turned the ball over again with six seconds remaining, closing the game.

Taylor finished with a game-high 28 points, along with one rebound and four assists.

“I think staying level-headed was a key part for a lot of us. We moved the ball more in the second half, and we were getting the shots we wanted,” Taylor said about the comeback victory.

Taevion Kinsey finished with 25 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Kamdyn Curfman and Obinna Anochili-Killen both finished with six points.

Georgia Southern’s leading scorer was Andrei Savrasov, with 20 points.

Marshall will next host Troy on Saturday at 7 p.m. for Senior Day.